New Albany police search for suspect accused of stealing from local store

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – New Albany police are hoping you can identify this accused tool-toting thief.

This person was accused of taking $1,300 worth of items from the New Albany Harbor Freight Store.

If you know this person, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or use the P3 Tip App.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest and you don’t even have to give your name.

