New Albany police seek three suspects in gun store break-in

NEW ALBANY, Miss (WCBI) – Police are searching for three suspects who broke into a gun store in New Albany, making off with weapons officers said would have been illegally sold.

Security video showed the suspects breaking into 2A Armanents in downtown New Albany around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

A passerby noticed the crime, and called 911. Officers spotted the suspect’s car, and a chase began.

That chase went to Holly Springs on I-22, where police deployed spike strips. New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said the three black males fled on foot, but left most of the weapons in the car.

“The guns taken this time were assault style weapons and semi automatic pistols, had these weapons got on the black market, there’s no doubt in my mind they would end up harming someone, so it’s very important and I’m thankful , us and other agencies got vehicle stopped and weapons recovered before they got on the streets, said Chief Robertson.

Chief Robertson said a safe was also found in the suspects’ car, which was stolen from a convenience store, before the gun store burglary.

Two officers received minor injuries during the chase, but have been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information on the three suspects was asked to call local law enforcement. The U.S. Marshal Service, ATF and other agencies are helping with the case.