New Albany Schools propose multi-million dollar bond for repairs

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – New Albany Schools are proposing a high dollar bond to make repairs on their buildings.

The numbers are rough, but the school district is proposing a short-term bond of around $8.5 million.

- Advertisement -

The district would like to point out their buildings aren’t falling apart.

The exteriors have simply served their life-span and need to be replaced.

“In our high school and career technical center, the windows need to be replaced,” said New Albany Superintendent, Lance Evans. “We have several roofs that need to be repaired or replaced, and we’ll also do renovations and selected areas throughout our school district. It’s very hard to come up with the funds that you need in order to take care of all the needs that you have in you operational budget. Therefore, that’s why we end up having to rely on a bond to do this.”

The bond will not cause a raise in taxes for residents.

The voting on the bond will take place at the Union County Courthouse on September 25th.