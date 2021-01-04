New Albany Walmart closes and set to reopen January 7th, 2021

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI)- The New Albany Walmart closed today and will not reopen until January 6th at 7 am.

In a press release from store executives, they said quote “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.”

For more information on the specific CDC guidelines with Walmart, you can click here.