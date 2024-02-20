New alderwoman shares goals for city of Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – “I’m excited about the future economic development for Starkville and I am excited about giving back to the community. Not just Ward 1 but everybody in Starkville,” said Kim Moreland, Alderwoman District Ward 1 Elect.

Moreland was elected to the Ward 1 Starkville Board of Alderman seat after it sat vacant for three months. Now, she’s learning more about the city’s business.

“I am the type of person who wants to know everything about everything if that makes any sense. First thing is, after I am sworn in, I want to know how every department works in Starkville. I look forward to working with the department heads, not just them, but all the city employees. I want to give back and be able to help all of the employees,” said Moreland.

Moreland owns a Uhaul franchise company. She said being a Starkville resident, helped her during the campaign process.

“I did yard signs, mailout, and push cards. I am fortunate enough to be in the job that I am. I see a lot of people in my community every day so name recognition, I feel like I already have that for the most part. I didn’t get to everybody in my Ward since it was a short time of three weeks but name recognition, I feel like already have that,” said Moreland.

The businesswoman has no doubt she can lead her business to success and effectively lead on the Board of Alderman.

“I will get it done. I am glad that you asked that question because a lot of people ask that question because they see me working all the time and they see how busy I am. I actually just hired two new people to help out day to day with my business, but I will make the time, so that, I am not worried about it,” said Moreland.

She also said she is willing to help the community at anytime

“If anybody has any concerns or questions or just wants to talk, I am at my office a lot. I also have my email and my phone number posted on the Uhaul website, I plan on being available,” said Moreland.

Kim Moreland will be sworn in on February 20 at 5 p.m., at the Starkville City Hall.

She replaced Ben Carver, who was elected to the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X