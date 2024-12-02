New arrest made after a home invasion in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A third arrest has been made in an armed robbery case out of Macon.

15-year-old Jeremy Tramaine Shanklin Jr. is the latest suspected teen facing charges.

Shanklin was charged with armed robbery, and burglary breaking and entering into an occupied dwelling.

His total bond is set $150,000.

Earlier last week, Macon Police arrested two other suspected teens in the case.

16-year-old Ladaylien Boykins and 15-year-old Ladarris Cunningham.

All three teens are being charged as adults.

Macon police chief Davine Beck said arresting juveniles is something that has become too common lately.

