New arrest made in connection with TVA copper theft in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest in the copper theft incident at the Tennessee Valley Authority Facility in West Point.

According to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott, the 4th suspect, 37-year-old Stephen D. Carpenter of West Point, was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny.

Carpenter remains at the Clay County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.