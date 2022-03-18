New art exhibitions coming to downtown Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials wanted to bring a new look to Starkville.

MSU’s Art Galleries and Department staff installed four pieces of public art near downtown Starkville.

An Oxford artist teamed up with the department to help bring more art to the area.

They felt installing the pieces during spring break would be the best so students can come back to see something new at the collegiate home.

“I’d like to invite everyone to explore Starkville there’s going to be four different pieces and just really keep your eyes out for more we’re planning to make this a continuous thing and hopefully bring in other artists, to work with our art students and grow and expand this project,” said Dixie Boswell, exhibition coordinator.

The entities plan to have art exhibitions and bring more pieces throughout the city.