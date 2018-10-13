New Beginnings For Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Smithville is taking another step towards economic recovery after a tornado devastated the town in 2011.

Saturday was the ribbon cutting for Revelation Outdoors, a new outdoor sporting store in town.

They are excited about launching their store in Smithville.

Owner Jimmy Doizer says it’s a great place for business.

“My roots are very deep in Monroe County. I’ve got family all over and family that was affected by the tornado. I started noticing a lot of good things, started reading good articles about low crime and great schools, and it just fit us. People that’s wanting to see a place grow so we made the move,” said Doizer.

The owner also plans to open a restaurant in the store sometime by early 2019.