New changes and resources in library systems of Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Most of the people who ate lunch and listened to today’s Rotary speaker have probably, at one time, had a library card and borrowed a library book.

Today’s library system is much more than a card catalog or the Dewey Decimal system.

There are still books; but, you can also tap into eBooks and public computers.

You can even use additional business resources like scanning and printing.

Director Erin Busbea said the Columbus Lowndes Library system provides support and information for families and individuals.

“Libraries are so much more than just books now. We have programming that are for children. We have programming that is specific to teaching parents how to engage with your children so that they learn to love reading and literacy. We also have programming for people that are looking to apply for jobs, people that are learning to write resumes. We have programming to teach people how to use computers because even though we are, you know, in an age where technology is around us all the time, we still have people that need a little help in learning to use those technologies,” said Busbea.

The Columbus Lowndes Public Library System includes branch locations in Artesia, Caledonia, and Crawford along with downtown Columbus.

