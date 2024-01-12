New chief officially takes over at Houston Police Department

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The new police chief in Houston is a familiar face to local residents and law officers in the region.

Alberto Davis officially took over as the new Houston Police Chief in early December. He came on board after Chief Andy Harmon retired.

Davis grew up in Houston and has served with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, the Amory Police Department, and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

Davis has led efforts to spruce up the police department, and he has also filled school resource officer positions. And he has named an investigator who will focus on narcotics and vice.

Davis said the community has made the transition an easy one.

“It has really been positive. Support from the community has been spectacular. They showed they had faith in me, possibly when I didn’t have it. It’s a big responsibility, and I take it seriously. And I am so glad I have tremendous support in this community,” said Davis.

Davis said the department was looking for several certified officers and he looked forward to getting more involved with the community and community events.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X