New chief working to restructure ranks at Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New Police Chief Joseph Daughtry has just taken over the reins of the Columbus Police Department, but he’s already working to restructure its ranks.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Columbus City Council members voted to allow Chief Daughtry the leeway to reorganize the Columbus Police Department, within the constraints of its existing budget.

One area that Daughtry is eyeing immediately is the department’s command structure.

He wants to create a Deputy Chief position that would oversee various areas, such as community policing, civilian outreach, and animal control.

He reportedly is considering naming a Captain for traffic enforcement and re-tooling some current positions in the department.

