New company docking in Amory

MDE RELEASE

Boat manufacturer Avid Boats is locating a new production facility in Amory. The project is a $1.6-million corporate investment and will create 75 jobs.

“Manufacturing is a strong economic driver in North Mississippi,” Gov. Phil Bryant said. “Avid Boats’ decision to locate in Amory and create 75 new manufacturing jobs further strengthens the state’s foothold in this important sector while helping create a stronger, more vibrant community for the residents of Monroe County.”

Avid Boats is a start-up company. Its leadership was previously involved with two other successful boat manufacturing companies. The company is locating in the 80,000-square-foot facility formerly occupied by CPI Packaging, Inc., where employees will produce 17- to 23-foot aluminum bass and center console bay boats.

“Avid Boats is excited to be a new employer in Monroe County and looks forward to adding new jobs to Northeast Mississippi. Although we are a start-up, our team brings 100-plus years of combined marine industry experience to the table,” said Avid Boats President Phillip Faulkner. “We look forward to being a vital contributor to the continued growth of this area. The boat business has been a part of my life since I can remember, and it has always been a dream of mine to start from the ground up and continue my family’s legacy as a successful boat manufacturing operation. We appreciate all the hard work the Mississippi Development Authority, city of Amory and Monroe County Chamber of Commerce has put into assisting Avid throughout this startup process.“

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements and workforce training. The city of Amory and Monroe County will be providing tax-based incentives for investment and job creation. The company also is using the state’s Advantage Jobs Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that meet or exceed the average annual wage of the state or the county in which the company locates.

“The team at Avid Boats know our workforce is the best in the country. The decision to open a start-up company in Monroe County, where they have previously done business, is strong evidence that Mississippians are dedicated workers and take pride in a job well done,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We appreciate the teamwork of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, the Monroe County Board of Supervisors and the city of Amory, which played an important role in bringing 75 exciting new career opportunities to Northeast Mississippi.