New COVID-19 booster shot at your local health department now available

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – You can now get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot at your local health department. The Mississippi Department of Health made the announcement Tuesday.

The updated booster is authorized by the FDA and offers improved protection against recent COVID-19 variants.

It also provides better protection against the original strain of COVID-19.

The updated booster is recommended for those 12 and older at least two months after completing the primary vaccination series or two months after the last booster shot.

MSDH recommends vaccination against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months and older.

Vaccinations are free at county health departments. They are also available at pharmacies and private providers throughout the state.