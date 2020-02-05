New culinary arts facility in the works at Mississippi University for Women campus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Chefs are just like athletes.

The more you practice, the better you become.

In Columbus, the Mississippi University for Women has taken notice of the talent they have in their culinary arts program.

So what better way than to invest in the future by building a facility aimed to best prepare future chefs.

“We are super excited that this is finally coming to fruition,” said Alexei Harrison, director, assistant professor at the Mississippi University for Women.

After years of thawing on the idea of a new culinary arts facility.

The time has come.

“We needed it for several years,” said Harrison. “We’ve outrun our space. You know we started here several years ago. The program is growing.”

Harrison said the culinary program offers something other schools in the state don’t.

“We are the only Bachelor’s Degree program in the state of Mississippi.”

Mark Ellard, VP for administration and CFO for the university, said the new facility will have many new features.

“We’ve got several instructional kitchens,” said Ellard. Space for events to be held for catering. Things like that. New offices for faculty and staff. Very nice classrooms as well. Tiered classrooms. It’s going to be unique. It’s going to have a very nice atrium in-front if the building which will allow us to have special events.”

So if you’re thinking of pursuing a career in culinary arts.

Harrison said this university is the place to be.

“This university has a family feel. It’s small but determined. And that is one of the things we try to instill in our students. We want them to be very well prepared when they go out in the industry.”

At this time, there is no time table as to when the new facility will open.