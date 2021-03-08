New details about the crash that killed two Starkville residents emerge

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the cause of the deadly crash that killed two Starkville residents last Friday.

Starkville Police released a statement Monday regarding the accident that killed 26-year-old Jamario Jordan and 21-year-old Tia Boyd.

Police said around 3:46 p.m. Friday, they responded to the scene of a head-on collision involving a silver 2009 Chevrolet Malibu and a semi-trailer dump truck on Garrard Road near Hiwasse Drive.

The dump truck was traveling east and the passenger vehicle was traveling west on Garrard Road.

Evidence from video, the roadway, and witness statements indicate that the passenger vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed while passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone. The car then lost control, entering the opposing lane into oncoming traffic, striking the truck head-on.

Jordan and Boyd were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the back seat was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.