New details released about plans for the Columbus School District

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New details are emerging about what’s next for the Columbus School District and the current leadership.

The district board of trustees released a statement this morning, saying it accepted the immediate resignation of Dr. Cherie Labat.

Meaning her last day on the job was Tuesday.

That’s the same day the board called a special meeting to discuss Labat’s employment but she submitted the letter just before the meeting.

It was not immediately clear Labat’s last day would be Tuesday after the meeting.

She was hired in June 2018.

The search is on for an interim and permanent superintendent.

Assistant Superintendent Shernise Wilson will handle day-to-day operations for the time being.