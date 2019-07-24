New details released in deadly Columbus shooting that killed teen

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We’re learning new details about what led-up to the deadly shooting of a Columbus teenager.

Curtis Lathan, 17, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder. A judge denied him bond.

Lathan is being charged as an adult.

Arykah White was shot and killed outside of a birthday party, this past Saturday, that was being held at the Propst Park Community Activity Center.

Multiple sources told WCBI that there was a security guard at the party when an argument broke out.

The same sources said the security guard fired some rounds in the air, possibly to break-up the fight. That’s when it’s believed Lathan fired a gun and at least one bullet hit White.

Investigators do believe that the 16-year-old was an innocent bystander.

It’s unclear whether the security guard on the scene was licensed and bonded.

WCBI has submitted a Freedom of Information Request to the city of Columbus to find out who rented the building and what security was hired for the Sweet 16 birthday party.

A city ordinance does prohibit carrying firearms inside recreational facilities and community centers by private citizens, unless otherwise approved by the city council or that person has a valid enhanced conceal carry permit.