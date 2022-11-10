New developments arise in discussion about Sandfield Cemetery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new development in the City of Columbus’s discussion about the historic Sandfield Cemetery.

The cemetery has been a regular topic since September when Columbus resident, Attorney Nicole Clinkscales, spoke to the council about upkeep, particularly in the eastern portion of the cemetery.

The main sticking point has been a question of ownership.

The city owns and maintains the section west of Martin Luther King, but no one has been able to determine who owns the parcel on the east side.

At a special council meeting today, Mayor Keith Gaskin said a resident has come forward saying they believe that they own that part of the cemetery.

Gaskin and the Council are trying to set up a meeting with that resident, and possibly begin talks about acquiring the property.

