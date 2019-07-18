New Economic Development Project Could Potentially Be Heading To Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A major economic development project could potentially be on its way to the Starkville and Oktibbeha County communities.

On Thursday, a special called meeting was held to discuss the project.

At this time, city and county leaders said they can’t release much information about the project because the details and particulars are still being worked out.

However, here’s what we do know.

During the special called meeting, the Starkville Board of Aldermen, Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors, and the Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority heard a presentation from the Golden Triangle Development LINK.

As soon as the meeting started, the boards voted to go into executive session, which lasted nearly two hours.

Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors President Orlando Trainer said there was action taken during the meeting, but he can’t comment on it right now because it was not a complete action.

A Starkville alderman participated in the meeting by being on a conference call.

That call dropped and the board didn’t have enough members to form a quorum, which led to the meeting being adjourned without anything being approved.

“We will be revisiting it,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill. “I may call a special called meeting. Unfortunately, part of the difficulty is that this is summertime and we have a lot of people who are out of town, so we are going to have to be very deliberate in trying to see if we can get a quorum again, and that was part of the problem for tonight.”

“In these particular situations there are certain responsibilities from each board,” said Orlando Trainer, Board of Supervisors President. “As far as the county is concerned, our responsibility is not as complex as the city, and OCEDA’s (the Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority) responsibility is not as complex as the city and the county. Therefore, there is a lot of moving parts in this position and also in this situation. We’re hopeful that we will clear up any type of concerns and soon we will all be on the same page where we can make an announcement that we will all be in agreement of, and will be something very beneficial and something that’s great for our county and our city.”

Trainer said one board took action during Thursday’s meeting, the two others didn’t.

The District 2 Supervisor said all three boards must agree on the issue before the project can be approved.

City and county leaders expressed plans to call another meeting in the near future to revisit the issue.