City And County Leaders Select New EMA Director

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Beginning in July, there will be a new face leading the Clay County Emergency Management Agency.

In a four to one vote, the West Point Board of Selectman chose Torrey Williams as the next EMA director in Clay County.

Williams is also the same candidate the Clay County Board of Supervisors appointed during its meeting Monday night.

There were a few issues that were raised surrounding this selection.

The Emergency Management Agency board interviewed six candidates, then recommended to county and city leaders the candidate they thought would best serve in the position.

Williams was not the candidate they chose.

However, West Point Mayor Robbie Robinson said despite the board of selectman not going with the recommendation they were given, he’s confident and satisfied with the decision.

The city and county are currently in an inter-local agreement with its EMA operation.

However, after the board selected Williams to the position, Robinson suggested the board now take a closer look into the joint agreement.

“We feel that the county should at least help defray some of the costs and participate a little more financially than they are participating right now, said Mayor Robinson. “They are paying nothing. The budget is $90,000 for EMA, and the city pays that. Now we do get a $21,000 grant from the state to fund that, so that leaves us $69,000 to come up with in our general funds budget.”

Williams will be replacing long time EMA Director Kerrie Gentry Blissard who will be retiring at the end of June.