New Executive Director of the MSMS brings new ideas

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The new Executive Director of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science brings a unique perspective to the job.

Donnie Cook introduced himself to business and community leaders in Columbus, briefed them on the mission of MSMS, and shared his plans for the school’s future.

Cook was among the first graduates of MSMS.

Now he’s back at his alma mater to help guide some of the state’s highest performing juniors and seniors through the program and build on his school’s successful foundation.

“These students are coming from all over the state of Mississippi. They are gifted, bright, and creative, and we are so glad to serve them. We have been around for 34 years now and are able to continue to educate the brightest minds in Mississippi,” said Donnie Cook, MSMS

This is Cook’s first year as director. He took over the post in June.