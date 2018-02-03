New Expectations for Women in Mississippi Chocolate Fundraiser

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Visitors at the Barnes Crossing Mall in Tupelo got a special treat.

Who doesn’t love chocolate?

With Valentines Day just around the corner New Expectations for Women in Mississippi held a chocolate fundraiser to benefit the Fairy Godmother project.

Rhonda Horton is a board member of the group.

The Fairy Godmother project reaches out and helps in the Northeast Mississippi area to fund their education and career goals to help them with health education wellness anything that they might need to be more successful and be able to provide for their families,” said Horton.

Horton says they had seven chocolate fountains. For a five dollar donation, everyone could grab a treat and dip it in chocolate.

This is the third year they’ve held this event and hope to match the $2500 they raised last year.