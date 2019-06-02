A new family medical clinic is now serving Lamar County, Alabama

LAMAR COUNTY, AL. (WCBI)- There’s a new medical clinic serving Lamar County Alabama and surrounding areas.

Lamar Medical Clinic will open its doors on Monday.

The new family medicine practice sits in a newly-constructed building between Durham’s Pharmacy and the U.S. Post Office.

On Sunday, the clinic held an Open House and the Vernon Chamber of Commerce put on a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate.

The facility offers a range of services ranging from primary care to lab testing.

“We see the need here for our local citizens to be able to access quality healthcare. We are an under-served area ,as far as the medical services, go we are a medically under-served area so we just want to utilize our skills to help the community,” said Family Nurse Practitioner Crystal McCoy.

The clinic’s office hours will be 8 to 5 on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.