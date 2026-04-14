New Fire Chief officially begins at Columbus Fire and Rescue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a week of transition at Columbus Fire and Rescue.

As one chief leaves, another one is coming in.

The newly hired Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough started officially on Monday at CFR.

He brings in thirty years of fire service from Starkville.

Yarbrough was hired by the Columbus City Council in a special-called board meeting in late March.

Yarbrough says one of his goals is to recruit more of young people to CFR.

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