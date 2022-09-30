New fire station opens in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new fire station in the All-America City.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held at Fire Station Number Two at the Corner of Clayton Avenue and Blair Street.

The new fire station replaces the 64-year-old building on West Main that had structural issues. The $1 million fire station was funded through part of a $10 million package of bonded debt.

During the opening ceremony, officials said the new station benefits firefighters and local residents.

“It’s been a problematic issue for several years and for the previous council to see a vision where that needed to be moved, it’s great, it’s a great day for the firemen here at station two who live here,” said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan.

“It’s a great day for the fire department, to be able to enhance our response capabilities, to be able to raise the quality of life for our personnel, who work out of these buildings, 24/7, 365 days a year. We estimated the other day, they spend roughly 3,000 hours a year in these buildings, you look at a 30-year career, a firefighter spends about 90,000 hours in a facility of this type,” said Chief Kelly Elliott, Tupelo Fire Department.

Mayor Jordan says replacing Fire Stations One and Five is also priorities for the city.

