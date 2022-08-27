New firetruck increases safety at GTRA

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – “It’s better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it”.

The Golden Triangle Regional Airport is taking that saying to heart.

The airport recently took delivery of a second Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Truck.

The state of the art Striker 4 x 4 truck can carry up to 1,700 gallons of water and handle off-road conditions.

A Federal Aviation Authority took care of the $878,000 price tag.

But for Executive Director Matt Dowell, it’s all about safety.

“Once we add this in, we’ll have a fleet of 2 firefighting trucks at the airport, which will really just allow us to have an even higher safety standard than the FAA requires, which is always great. We like to go above and beyond here at the airport.”

The firefighting crew has completed training on the truck, and it has already gone into service.