EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- There’s a new flag is flying over the city of Eupora.

On Monday, Mayor Lamar Dumas presented the new banner to city leaders.

The flag was designed by Eupora High School Junior Shannon Allred.

It is the first time the city has had its own flag, and Mayor Dumas says he is hopeful that the city lives up to its motto: “A City Unified, Working For The Common Good.”