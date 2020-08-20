New Guidelines In Place For Fans Attending HS Football Games in Alabama

LAMAR COUNTY, Al. (WCBI)- The high school football season kicks off Friday night in Alabama.

Empty fields and bleachers are the sights at football fields in Lamar County, Alabama, for now but that will soon change.

The Lamar County Bulldogs are set to face the South Lamar Stallions in a county rivalry Friday night.

“I know people are ready to see us get back to action,” said Vance Herron, Lamar County School District Superintendent.

Spectators will be able to pack the stadium to watch the big game.

However, there will be new requirements that have been issued by the Alabama State Department of Health.

Everyone is required to wear a mask or face covering at all times while they’re within 6 feet of someone.

Only people within the same household can sit and congregate together, everyone else must social distance themselves.

Parents must supervise their kids at all times, and only essential people are allowed on the field.

“Within our stadiums, with our attendance over the last several years, we’ll be able to handle the social distancing, we just got to bank on people doing their job,” said Herron.

Herron spent more than a decade coaching in this big game.

While he’s confident with the district’s plan, he understands some fans may not agree with the rules in place.

“If this is real important to them (fans), whether you believe in the mask, whether you don’t believe in the mask, if this is really important to you, for us to try and keep our kids safe and everybody safe, then just follow the guidelines and put that mask on,” the superintendent expressed.

Vance said the district is doing its part to keep everyone safe, while still having fun during ball games this year.

Because, after all, he said it’s all about the kids.

“Everybody is not going to enjoy not being able to get up and go speak to everybody, but we can still have a good time and we can still cheer on our team and do all of that in a safe manner,” said Herron.

Anyone who doesn’t abide by the rules may be asked to leave the game.

Click on the link for more information on the new guidelines.