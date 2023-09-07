New guidelines promote self sufficiency, safety at area homeless shelter

Tupelo's Salvation Army introduces new rules for the public and residents

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The area’s only homeless shelter will soon have new rules, guidelines, and policies.

The changes are part of an effort to help more people move from temporary to permanent housing.

They are also expected to create a safer environment for the community, shelter residents, workers, and volunteers.

When Captains LeAnna and Thomas Marion began their assignment at the Tupelo Salvation Army earlier this summer, they began looking for ways to better help the homeless and those who need a hand up.

Part of the new guidelines involve safety protocols.

“We are checking bags when people come in, make sure no weapons are being brought into the community, we are not allowing people to bring knives, check knives, in future, beginning October 1, will initiate sex offender registry checks, for those who are here outside of meal times,” Capt. Marion said.

Other changes will impact those staying overnight at the shelter. The first fourteen days of emergency shelter are free. After that, a fee of $10 a night is charged. After 60 days, the fee increases to $15 nightly, with a maximum stay of four months.

Captain Marion says the new rules and guidelines will allow the Salvation Army to help more people in the region.

“We are still doing all the same services, we are putting a little bit more structure and accountability, so those who are staying here with us know we are here to help them and they will get used to what it will look like,” Marion said.

There will also be changes in how some of the space is used at the Community Center. This room used to be a computer lab. Soon, people will be able to in here, hang out, and rest in between meals when the weather is bad.

Members of the community and different organizations will be able to use this room to teach a variety of classes.

“Things like job readiness, interviewing skills, practical living skills, Serv Safe, anything of practical use for those who stay with us, or anybody in the community who could benefit from that class could sign up for it,” she said.

Captain Marion says it will be up to the residents whether or not they take advantage of the services and classes offered. But those who do will have an opportunity to rise above their circumstances, making a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

Captain Marion says the Salvation Army always welcomes individuals or groups to volunteer. For more information, you can call the Tupelo Salvation Army on Carnation Street at (662)842-9222.

