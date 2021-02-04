New health initiative kicks off at Partnership Middle School

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Folks are on the move with a new walking track at Partnership Middle School in Starkville.

It’s all part of a new health initiative for faculty and staff with MSU and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation.

The kickoff included stress level surveys, health measurements, and walking tests.

Each week, PMS faculty and staff will have 3 fitness activities available to them after school.

Exercise equipment is also being purchased with a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“We just thought that having this opportunity to get a baseline on where they are health-wise at the beginning of this semester, and then offering different opportunities throughout the spring semester to help alleviate some of that stress and increase their knowledge on physical and mental health and wellness,” said Director of Innovation Brandi Burton.

There are various wellness partners supporting this initiative like MSU’s Department of Kinesiology.

The health initiative will continue until May.