New Healthcare professionals ready to enter the workforce in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A new wave of healthcare professionals is ready to enter the workforce.

Eighteen people graduated from the “Journey Medical Training Center’ during ceremonies at the Elvis Presley Birthplace Event Center. Graduates received diplomas in either phebletomy, nurses aid, or medical assistant programs.

The graduates go through an intensive program of classroom work, realistic exercises at the Tupelo campus, along with clinicals.

On hand as guest speaker for this graduation ceremony was well known actor of TV, stage and big screen, Obba Babatunde. He has been involved with Journey Medical Training Center through his friendship with Robert Hall, a financial planner, who is also a partner in the training center.

Babatunde says programs like JMTC not only give people valuable skills for the medical field, but also empower people to improve their lives, while helping others.

Journey Medical Training Center is located in Gloster Creek Village.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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