New Home Building Supply closes its Macon location

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County’s business landscape takes another hard hit.

Add retail lumber customers to the list of people who will now have to go out of town to find what they need.

New Home Building Supply has closed its Macon location.

New Home actually started its operations in Macon in 1939.

In later years, the company moved its headquarters to Columbus, but continued to operate in Macon, and moved into a more visible location on Jefferson Street a little over 10 years ago.

With the loss of New Home Building Supply, Noxubee County, long known for its wood products industry, no longer has a retail lumber supplier.

New Home continues to offer its full range of services at the Downtown Columbus location.

