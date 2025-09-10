New homes on the way in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A vibrant neighborhood in the heart of Downtown Columbus – that’s the vision Friendly City Development has for 16 acres in what is known as Burns Bottom.

That’s going to change too, the new vision also has a new name – Parkview.

The purchase by Friendly City is spurring movement on a project the Columbus Redevelopment Authority has had in the works for the past 10 years.

“We’ll bring in houses in first, so right now, we got it laid out for 52 single family lots and then, hopefully, we’ll have some townhomes, and maybe even some apartments at some points,” said Nic Parish, a founder of Friendly City Development.

There will also be opportunities for businesses to move into the area.

The property starts behind Munson and Brothers on Henry Armstrong Way and continues past Crown Park to 7th Avenue North.

Nic Parish is one of the founders of Friendly City Development.

He and his business partners plan to continue the Columbus tradition of historic style homes.

“Very timeless, classical, French, colonial, creole style homes. So, we’re hoping to bring that architecture style to Columbus, but blend deeply into downtown and build a very walkable neighborhood instead of a traditional subdivision that you drive to and from,” said Parish.

Friendly City Development has been working with CRA on the project since last summer.

Marthalie Porter said Columbus City Council members first met in 2015 to discuss the idea.

This came after they learned about the federal Urban Renewal Program.

“They became affiliated with that and decided that we did have some blighted areas and that the program is a way to refurbish those areas,” said Marthalie Porter, the Board President of the CRA.

CRA received city, state, and federal funds to help bring the project to life.

Families will have the choice to build their own homes as long as they stay within the housing standards established by Friendly City Development.

Several businesses and restaurants are already near the Parkview area.

“It works out perfect having the park here and having businesses like Zachary’s or Munson’s nearby where people can walk,” said Parish.

“You got the Riverwalk connecting to it and also the downtown, so it’s just a wonderful piece of the puzzle that’s fitting in to make our downtown stronger and our community as a whole stronger,” said Porter.

CRA will have work done on the infrastructure of the area before Friendly City breaks ground.

Friendly City hopes to start work by December.

This will not be an overnight change.

Depending on who buys the lots, the project could take 5 to 10 years to complete.

