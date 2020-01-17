New Hope Baseball Trio Sign To Continue Playing Careers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The New Hope baseball trio of Cole Ruffin, Drew Brown, and Presley Hall sign to continue their careers at the next level.

Ruffin signs with MUW, Brown continues his family legacy at EMCC, and Hall signs with Southwest Community College.

“It’s a day I’ve always dreamed of,” Ruffin said, “getting to play college baseball and signing with my friends. Can’t wait to play one more season with them.”

The three were a big part of New Hope’s 2019 state championship season, and will look to defend the title in 2020.