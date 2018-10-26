New Hope Elementary is raising money for a new playground.

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI)- Students at New Hope Elementary School were out of class Friday for a Fun Run.

But Friday run was more than just a fun way to exercise. It’s bringing students together to raise money for something they need.

A new playground is in sight for these kiddos. After two long weeks, the goal of $30,000 is so close to being met.

“It just doesn’t feel that fun to me really.”

Raising money can be hard work, but for these New Hope Elementary students better playing equipment could be the payoff.

“They are desperately needing some new playground stuff so that students have been getting pledges all the past two weeks getting pledges getting donations there earning prizes and today is the culmination of that they’re running there doing their laps there having a great time inside at the glow run.”

And of course, students are excited about the possibilities.

“You could have a, and you could have new equipment, and it’ll be more fun than just swinging and climbing stuff.”

“Probably instead of running I would probably like probably do everything there was there.”

Don’t tell these kids, but there is also an educational benefit to all this fun.

“Recess is such an important part of what the students do. It gives them a chance to get their energy out, so they’re performing better in school, and they’re doing a good job for their teachers. Their teachers need them to go outside and run around and have a lot of fun stuff, and so we’re doing it now because this equipment is going to last for years and years to come,” said Alyssa Taylor.

And there is another lesson here.

“They are also seeing as their class comes and works together and their teachers encouraging them you know it’s like wait you did a little bit, and I did a little bit, and they are putting it all together, and you know of course alone we could never get to $30,000 but all together we can do it, and they are really excited about that they’re taking a lot of pride in that,” said Alyssa Taylor.

Fourth Grader Carter Pack says he can’t wait.

“We need equipment so we can have more fun because we can have more fun on it,” said Pack.

Taylor says they will continue taking donations through next week.

If you want to donate you can call the school at 662-244-4760 or visit their website or Facebook page.