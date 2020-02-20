New Hope Elementary robotics team prepare for state competition

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s not common to have middle schoolers take on high schoolers in any competition.

But for the robotics team at New Hope Elementary, they’re facing the older match in a state competition Friday in Hattiesburg.

They aren’t worried about the high school competition.

They’re confident in their work, and most importantly, confident in each other.

It’s been a grind to get this point for the robotics team.

“We don’t have many middle school robotics teams here,” said Lucas Sloan. “They’re all down at the coast. So whenever we compete we usually compete against high schoolers.”

Regardless of the outcome, this team has come a long way.

Each team member built life lessons they can take outside of the playing field.

Brady Hogan, the team’s main programmer, and public relations manager said this experience is something he’ll never forget.

“I’ve had a great experience throughout all this. It has showed me a lot of things on how to build team ship. And how to you know, get through the hard and tough things in robotics. And also preparing me for the future.”

As for Chloe Evans and Hunter Yarbrough, joining a robotics team helped them learn how to be team players.

“I think the experience,” said Chloe Evans. “You get to make a bunch of new friends. And it’s really fun to get and see like what the robots do.

“We learn a lot about or framing and engineering,” said Hunter Yarbrough. “And We learn a lot about sportsmanship.”

Regardless of the results, the team are all champions.