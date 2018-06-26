New Hope High School Holds Open House

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a celebratory evening at New Hope High School on Tuesday as hundreds of students and parents got a chance to tour the new high school.

A ribbon cutting ceremony kicked off the open house.

Construction on the $24 million project first began back in 2016.

The 160,000 square foot facility has 52 classrooms, a brand new basketball gym, and a tornado shelter.

With the addition of the new high school, the middle school will now move into the old high school building, and third grade classes will move into the old middle school along with fourth and fifth grades.