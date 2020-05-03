New Hope High School honors seniors with lawn display

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) — Graduations everywhere have been delayed or canceled to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

A local high school has taken a new approach to honor the graduating class of 2020.

“Well it kinda stinks because like I’ve been pushed for 13 years to get good grades in school and get A’s and B’s so I could walk across the stage to get my diploma and for my family and not only for me but for my family and not having that opportunity just kind of sucks,” said Brady Stewart, a senior at New Hope High School.

Those are the thoughts and feelings of seniors all around the country.

High school and college graduations have been postponed across the US because of the coronavirus.

Unfortunately, graduation isn’t the only event that Stewart will be missing.

“Well I’m in show choir at New Hope High and I missed our last competition and our last performance for our school, we missed all of that,” said Stewart. “And then senior trip and so we’re missing out on because we’re not allowed to have it because of the virus going around.”

To honor the seniors of New Hope High, teacher Pam Wright decided to get signs made to bring a light on the class of 2020.

Doing this means even more to Wright because of one special reason.

“It gives me great pride and joy,” said Wright. “I’m so excited, every class is great but of course, this year is very special and dear to my heart because my son is a senior.”

In a time full of ups and downs, Wright is staying positive.

“Personally, it’s given my family time to spend a lot of time together, but we are very sad at first because we didn’t get to experience the norms of other graduating classes but we just have to look at the bright side and know that God has a plan for all of this,” said Wright.

Seniors don’t have the opportunity to walk across the stage, but the town is still celebrating their accomplishments.

“It shows that my town in New Hope is in support of all the seniors and for us to get through this hard time because they know like were all wanting to go just sit in our house and cry because we’re not getting what we’re supposed to get after trying so hard for 13 years,” said Stewart.

“I’m so proud of the class of 2020,” said Wright.

The signs are currently on display on the side of New Hope High School for everyone to see.