New Hope holds third annual festival and car show

NEW HOPE, Miss., (WCBI) — New Hope residents are working together to promote a sense of community in the area.

Saturday, they held the third annual New Hope Festival and Car Show to showcase what the area has to offer.

The weather was nearly perfect Saturday for people to get out and enjoy a day of family fun.

The Third Annual New Hope Festival gave area residents and visitors a chance to meet with people they haven’t seen in a while, enjoy great music, good food and a variety of arts and crafts.

Tony Hannah, organizer of the event, said participation was down but the event was successful none the less.

“We had about 80-90 classic cars in our car show, we had our 5K this morning. We had a good turnout for our 5K this morning. And now we’ve got arts and crafts, music all day, jumpers for the kids, and we have food trucks also. We’re just constantly working to try to make it better every year.”

Hannah said the New Hope area is home to about 3200 people, but the festival triples that, bringing in people from the Gulf Coast to Tennessee.

“And so, it’s been great for our community, it’s been great for our town in general. Economic impact wise it does great.”

Adam Lux, owner of Bayou Billy’s, has been a part of the festival for the past three years and has seen it grow. He says he looks forward to the event each year.

“Just seeing everybody seeing, seeing all the people come out, the community comes out, everybody from Columbus, New Hope, Caledonia, everybody just comes out. It’s just a real good event.”

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