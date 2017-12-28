New Hope Home Damaged In Fire

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI)- A New Hope home is damaged in a morning fire Wednesday.

Fire crews say it likely started from a coffee pot.

The fire started just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at 108 Overview Drive, according to Lowndes County District 3 fire crews.

When crews got there, smoke was already pouring from the home.

Firemen were able to get inside the home and contain the bulk of the heavy damage to the kitchen area.

There is some smoke and water damage in other portions of the home, but firemen kept flames from spreading to the rest of the home.

Columbus Fire Department also sent a unit to assist in fighting the fire.