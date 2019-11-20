New Hope Hosts Coaching Clinic

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The New Hope Trojans putting the saying, ‘practice makes perfect,’ to the test.

New Hope high school hosted its second annual baseball clinic for Mississippi coaches.

Big baseball names such as Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen along with former MSU head baseball coach Ron Polk attended the USA baseball community clinic to offer guidance and tips.

The clinic provides coaches throughout Mississippi with the opportunity to come together and learn from one another.

“I think baseball is strong in Mississippi,” Delta State assistant coach Rodney Batts said. “You look year-in and year-out at the talent level in Mississippi and it’s real good compared to other states.”

“Really, really good high school baseball in this state,” Memphis head coach Daren Schoenrock said. “That stems back to many years ago. I think you can trace it back to when Coach Polk started growing the Mississippi State program in the early 70’s. It’s a wonderful state to recruit and tremendous high school coaches.”