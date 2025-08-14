New Hope School Holds Memorial In Remembrance Of Two Students

New Hope School holds memorial in remembrance of 2 students

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – Balloons filled the sky at New Hope High School this morning in remembrance of two young lives lost.

Students, staff, and community members came together to memorialize 19-year-old Jamerrious Gillespie and 15-year-old Major Long.

Youth pastors from throughout the community were on campus and shared a word of faith to those in attendance.

Gillespie and Long died in separate tragedies over the last three months.

Gillespie lost his life in a UTV accident in June, and in August, Long died from a gunshot wound.

Police are continuing to investigate Long’s death and are asking the community for answers in the investigation.

Counseling services are available through the school for students who may need them.

Contact a school counselor or call New Hope’s main office for assistance.

