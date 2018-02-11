New Hope Shooting

NEW HOPE, Miss.(WCBI) – Two people are in custody tonight after shots were fired.

It happened, a little after 4pm on Center Street in New Hope.

- Advertisement -

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance, involving a weapon where one person had been shot.

Law enforcement arrived on scene were they were able to stop a suspected vehicle and take two people into custody.

The victim was treated at Baptist medical hospital golden triangle, then air lifted to another location.

At this time names are not being released. Officers believe that this is not a random act of violence and that it’s possibly drug related.