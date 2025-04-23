New Hope student overcomes obstacles and inspires others

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – The “Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Award” is for students who excel in the classroom and overcome hardship in their lives.

Adam Malone gets around New Hope High School a little differently than his classmates.

However, he’s not letting Spinal Muscular Atrophy, which Adam has had since he was an infant, slow him down.

“Just being able to come to school and be independent, like everybody else, but having a little help here and there,” Malone said.

Adam said it was an honor to be nominated for the “Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Award.”

“I mean, it just showed that I have people watching out for me, or like seeing what I do. How I overcame it impressed them. It just seemed like it just all brings back memories and how far I came as a little kid,” Malone said.

Despite the challenges, Adam wrote in his A.C.E. Awards essay about having a positive outlook on his condition and the future.

He believes with determination and a positive attitude, anything is possible.

“Number one, always ask for help. Number two, find people around your area or school or whatever you are at, and just make sure they have your back and you can ask them for anything,” said Malone.

Adam and his supportive family have traveled around the country in search of a cure.

He hopes to have a lasting impact on others and plans to continue to raise awareness, promote inclusion, and embrace diversity in his community.

“Just know anything is possible in God’s hands,” said Malone.

After graduation, Adam plans on attending EMCC in hopes of becoming an engineer and later transferring to Mississippi State University.

The Exchange Club of Columbus gives the A.C.E. awards each year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.