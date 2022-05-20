New Houlka shows appreciation for those who protect and serve

Police chief hosts annual law enforcement luncheon

NEW HOULKA, MISS. (WCBI) – Police, sheriff’s deputies, and first responders in Chickasaw County were treated to a free lunch and some even took home some gifts.

It was all part of an annual event that shows the first responders how much they are appreciated by the community.

New Houlka Police Chief Michael Ford also works full time as a deputy for the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department. He has been in law enforcement fifteen years and says it’s important to let those who protect and serve know they are appreciated.

“It feels good to be out here on the street and when we do something or help protect, serve people we take all that into heart, we enjoy working and serving the public,” Chief Ford said.

Chief Ford hosted the tenth annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch at the New Houlka Community Center.

Since it was established by President John Kennedy, National Police Week has been a time to support those serving behind the badge and to honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Robert Ivy works with the Houston Police and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department. He says it’s nice to know the community supports its officers.

“We have somebody loved one sick, or whatever, the community comes together. And it’s also true in law enforcement, they’re family, whatever one goes through we all go through, so we try to uplift one another and encourage one another,” Deputy Ivy said.

Local State Farm Agent, Amanda Parish showed her support by serving drinks during lunch.

“They help protect us and keep us safe, it’s important to support them in all they do,” Parish said.

This law enforcement appreciation lunch is definitely a community event. Romie’s provided the barbecue, Grocer’s Pride the hamburgers, hot dogs, and beans and merchants across the area provided items to be raffled off to those who protect and serve every day.

Throughout this week, cities and towns across the region have honored police and first responders with events.