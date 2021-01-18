New information regarding scheduling the COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves says the state of Mississippi passed a major milestone over the weekend.

As of today, more than 100,000 Mississippians have been vaccinated.

Almost 10,000 Mississippians have received both doses of vaccine.

However, right now there are more people who are interested in being vaccinated than there are available doses.

Reeves says The Federal Pharmacy Program allocated too many doses to Long Term Care Facilities.

He hopes to get some of the leftover vaccines redistributed to the general public in the next week or so.

Reeves also says he’s working to ensure that private clinics are giving out all of their allotted vaccinations, and he says there’s also a new way to schedule your vaccination appointment.

“There’s approximately 147 on the list. When I got it on Friday, approximately 94 of them, almost 2/3rds, had given out less than half of what they’d been allocated, Just about 29 of them were just above 65 percent, so we made the decision that this week, we would only send additional vaccines to those providers who have given out at least 65 percent of their current doses,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The vaccines that we don’t send to sites, that are falling behind, will go to support sites that are efficiently getting the vaccine out.”

“you can also contact hospitals and clinics directly to get appointments. You want to call them directly,” said Greg Michel, MEMA Director. “Do not go to the website or the call center. That is only for the drive-through clinics.”

Now, that’s new information regarding scheduling an appointment.

The Governor also says 95 percent of all nursing home residents should have access to vaccinations by the end of the month