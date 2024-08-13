New information released in Macon homicide

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police release new details about a deadly shooting and hope it will help them catch a killer.

Investigators believe the shooters were driving a Nissan SUV on May 29th.

You may recall, Demetris Harris Jr. was shot while driving on Washington Street in Macon.

The vehicle was stolen in Columbus while the victim was visiting from out of town.

It has not been found.

Police found 32 shell casings from multiple guns. So, they are looking for multiple killers.

Harris later died at the hospital.

No motive and no arrest has been made.

If you have any information about this homicide call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app to give information anonymously.