New information released in Tuesday shooting incident in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We have new information on a shooting incident in Columbus that we first reported on Tuesday.

Columbus police received a call about an undercover investigator who was in a fight in the area of Seventh Avenue North and Moss Street.

The undercover initially witnessed people in two separate vehicles firing shots at each other.

The gunfire began when the subjects were driving on 23rd Street North between Third and Fourth Street North and ended at the intersection of Seventh Avenue North and Moss Street.

CPD assisted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office recovered 28 shell casings from the scene.

One person involved in the shooting had minor injuries.

Two people were taken in for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

That same day, Columbus police responded to shots fired on 11th Avenue South between Eighth and Ninth Street South.

Following the witness description of the shooters and vehicle involved, a suspect matched the description.

While investigators were on the scene collecting victim statements, they found several other suspects involved in the shooting at a nearby home.

That’s when the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics smelled marijuana coming from the residence.

Law enforcement conducted a search of the home and recovered two AR pistols one AR magazine, a handgun and handgun magazine, and a felony amount of marijuana.

A juvenile was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

M. Gardner and Isaac Harris were both arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits.

