New Information about Sunday’s Deadly Shooting in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point Police release new information Monday about a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting.

The usual Sunday Afternoon calm in West Point was broken by the sound of gunfire. Just as church was letting out, Aaron Fenton was found shot.

Police have now identified a suspect and are working to bring him in.

27-year-old Brian Bowens was out on parole for two counts of possession of controlled substance. Now police are looking for him in connection with a fatal shooting.

“Right now we are further along in the investigation. We have a suspect, Mr. Brian Bowens, we’re out now trying to get him to come in. Reach out to him so we can get the investigation complete and wrap things up and see where we need to go from here,” said Chief Avery Cook.

Aaron Fenton was shot at the corner of Progress and 5th Street across from a playground where kids normally play.

Chief Cook says investigators are trying to get a complete picture of what happened.

“We’re looking for a motive. Now we got one side of the story, and we want to get Mr. Brian’s side of the story so we can complete the investigation and see what all this was about and what led to this tragic incident,” said Chief Cook.

The neighbors didn’t want to go on camera but did tell us that they are shocked something like this happened.

After coming home from church, they were surprised to see part of their neighborhood blocked off by police and an ambulance.

“We’re still investigating just trying to get all the pieces in place and go from there,” said Chief Cook.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the West Point Police Department or Crime Stoppers.